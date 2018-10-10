House of the Week: $2.2 million for a Moss Park Victorian with a backyard oasis

House of the Week: $2.2 million for a Moss Park Victorian with a backyard oasis

Address: 302 Berkeley Street

Neighbourhood: Moss Park

Agents: Maria Vieira and Victor Vieira, RE/MAX West

Price: $2,199,000

Previously sold for: $950,000, in 2013

The place

A renovated Victorian-style home with an outdoor pool and an antique brick facade.

The history

The home was originally built in the middle of the 19th century, and it was most recently renovated in 2013. The seller completely redid the master bedroom and two of the bathrooms, installed hardwood floors on the second floor, put in a new staircase and a built a new garage.

Here’s the entry:

The kitchen and dining area are combined:

The living room has a little stained glass:

The family room has French doors that lead to the backyard:

And here’s the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor, each with a set of French doors. Here’s one of them:

And here’s that bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

The master bedroom has a high cathedral ceiling with a chandelier:

And there’s another chandelier in the master ensuite:

There’s some office space in the basement:

Here’s the back patio:

Big selling point

The backyard area is an oasis, and the garage is designed to double as a cabana during the summer months. A huge weeping willow (on the neighbours’ property) hangs over the full-sized pool:

And here’s the garage:

Possible deal breaker

The basement is unfinished, and there are only two bedrooms in the rest of the house, making the property a tight fit for a family.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $2,199,000

• $6,171.51 in property taxes

• 1,937 square feet

• 696-square-foot basement

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 detached garage