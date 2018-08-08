House of the Week: $3.3 million for a hidden laneway house in the Annex

House of the Week: $3.3 million for a hidden laneway house in the Annex

Address: 301R Davenport Road

Neighbourhood: The Annex

Agent: Paul Johnston and Matt Manuel, Right at Home Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $3,250,000

The place

A brand-new laneway house at Davenport and Bedford. It’s close to the shops at Ave and Dav, including Drake favourite Sotto Sotto.

The history

The home was designed and built by Type D Living on a lot that used to have two smaller houses on it. Construction took about 18 months, and it just wrapped up recently. The home has never been lived in, which may appeal to any buyers grossed out by the idea of inheriting a toilet or shower.

Here’s the living area:

And the kitchen and dining area:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor, both with balcony access and ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

The balcony:

Big selling point

The whole laneway house thing—a rarity in Toronto—is probably enough of a selling point for some people, but the ultra-modern interior puts this place over the top. There are heated concrete floors, a live-edge wood staircase, 10-foot ceilings and a custom Scavolini kitchen.

Possible deal breaker

Because it’s in a laneway, this house is semi-hidden. Potential buyers will have to be prepared to give detailed instructions to every cab and delivery person.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $3,250,000

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 fireplace