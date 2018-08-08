House of the Week: $3.3 million for a hidden laneway house in the Annex
Address: 301R Davenport Road
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Paul Johnston and Matt Manuel, Right at Home Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,250,000
The place
A brand-new laneway house at Davenport and Bedford. It’s close to the shops at Ave and Dav, including Drake favourite Sotto Sotto.
The history
The home was designed and built by Type D Living on a lot that used to have two smaller houses on it. Construction took about 18 months, and it just wrapped up recently. The home has never been lived in, which may appeal to any buyers grossed out by the idea of inheriting a toilet or shower.
Here’s the living area:
And the kitchen and dining area:
There are two bedrooms on the second floor, both with balcony access and ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
The balcony:
Big selling point
The whole laneway house thing—a rarity in Toronto—is probably enough of a selling point for some people, but the ultra-modern interior puts this place over the top. There are heated concrete floors, a live-edge wood staircase, 10-foot ceilings and a custom Scavolini kitchen.
Possible deal breaker
Because it’s in a laneway, this house is semi-hidden. Potential buyers will have to be prepared to give detailed instructions to every cab and delivery person.
By the numbers
• $3,250,000
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 fireplace