House of the Week: $2.3 million for a newly built modern home in Humewood

Address: 301 Wychwood Avenue

Neighbourhood: Humewood

Agents: Valerie Benchitrit and Josie Stern, Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc. Brokerage

Price: $2,320,000

Previously sold for: $1,000,000, in 2016, prior to a rebuild

The place

A modern new-build with huge windows, located just south of the Cedarvale ravine.

The history

The sellers finished construction last month. The new home has a floating staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows on both floors.

The front of the house has a huge transom window, which allows in a bit of extra light:

Here’s the dining area:

The family room has a fireplace:

There are five bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

This bedroom has a dressing area and a large ensuite bathroom:

Here’s the dressing area:

And the ensuite:

Big selling point

The sellers didn’t skimp on the marble: the downstairs fireplace, kitchen backsplash and island are all covered with the stuff:

Possible deal breaker

Two of the bedrooms are on the smaller side, and the one in the basement is particularly skinny, at just over two metres wide. The rest of the bedrooms have plenty of space, though.

By the numbers

• $2,750,000

• $3,850.78 in taxes (2017)

• 2,604 square feet

• 1,040-square-foot lower level

• 23-by-130-foot lot

• 5 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces