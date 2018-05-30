Houses

House of the Week: $2.3 million for a newly built modern home in Humewood

House of the Week: $2.3 million for a newly built modern home in Humewood

By |  

By |  

Address: 301 Wychwood Avenue
Neighbourhood: Humewood
Agents: Valerie Benchitrit and Josie Stern, Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc. Brokerage
Price: $2,320,000
Previously sold for: $1,000,000, in 2016, prior to a rebuild

The place

A modern new-build with huge windows, located just south of the Cedarvale ravine.

The history

The sellers finished construction last month. The new home has a floating staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows on both floors.

The front of the house has a huge transom window, which allows in a bit of extra light:

Here’s the dining area:

The family room has a fireplace:

There are five bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

This bedroom has a dressing area and a large ensuite bathroom:

Here’s the dressing area:

And the ensuite:

Big selling point

The sellers didn’t skimp on the marble: the downstairs fireplace, kitchen backsplash and island are all covered with the stuff:

Possible deal breaker

Two of the bedrooms are on the smaller side, and the one in the basement is particularly skinny, at just over two metres wide. The rest of the bedrooms have plenty of space, though.

By the numbers

• $2,750,000
• $3,850.78 in taxes (2017)
• 2,604 square feet
• 1,040-square-foot lower level
• 23-by-130-foot lot
• 5 bedrooms
• 5 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces

The Hunt

Topics: Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market humewood

 

More Houses of the Week

Houses

House of the Week: $2 million for a stylishly updated home in the Beaches

Houses

House of the Week: $2.5 million for a Rosedale semi with a rooftop deck

Houses

House of the Week: $2.6 million for a renovated Little Portugal Victorian with a rooftop deck

Houses

House of the Week: $2.75 million for a stylishly designed modern home in Lytton Park

Houses

House of the Week: $1.85 million for a Cabbagetown home with an amazing spiral staircase

Houses

House of the Week: $1.5 million for a Parkdale Victorian with a claw-foot tub