House of the Week: $2.3 million for a newly built modern home in Humewood
Address: 301 Wychwood Avenue
Neighbourhood: Humewood
Agents: Valerie Benchitrit and Josie Stern, Sutton Group-Associates Realty Inc. Brokerage
Price: $2,320,000
Previously sold for: $1,000,000, in 2016, prior to a rebuild
The place
A modern new-build with huge windows, located just south of the Cedarvale ravine.
The history
The sellers finished construction last month. The new home has a floating staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows on both floors.
The front of the house has a huge transom window, which allows in a bit of extra light:
Here’s the dining area:
The family room has a fireplace:
There are five bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
This bedroom has a dressing area and a large ensuite bathroom:
Here’s the dressing area:
And the ensuite:
Big selling point
The sellers didn’t skimp on the marble: the downstairs fireplace, kitchen backsplash and island are all covered with the stuff:
Possible deal breaker
Two of the bedrooms are on the smaller side, and the one in the basement is particularly skinny, at just over two metres wide. The rest of the bedrooms have plenty of space, though.
By the numbers
• $2,750,000
• $3,850.78 in taxes (2017)
• 2,604 square feet
• 1,040-square-foot lower level
• 23-by-130-foot lot
• 5 bedrooms
• 5 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces