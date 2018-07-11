House of the Week: $2.2 million for a renovated Riverdale home with concrete floors

House of the Week: $2.2 million for a renovated Riverdale home with concrete floors

Address: 3 Frizzell Avenue

Neighbourhood: Riverdale

Agent: Justine Fowler, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $2,195,000

Previously sold for: $470,000, in 2005, prior to a renovation

The place

A detached home three doors down from Withrow Park, with big windows and plenty of wood trim.

The history

The sellers finished up a complete renovation in February 2016. They made some utilitarian changes, like upgrades to the roofing and wiring, and they added more luxurious touches, like white oak stairs and heated concrete floors.

Here’s the living area:

The kitchen:

The dining area makes the most of the narrow space:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor:

Here’s one bedroom:

And the other:

Both second-floor bedrooms share this bathroom:

The master bedroom is on the third floor:

And here’s the master ensuite:

The basement is finished:

And there’s a detached garage:

Big selling point

The third-floor master retreat comes with a private terrace and an office—so busy parents can easily get some alone time:

Possible deal breaker

A fourth bedroom in the basement is currently being used as a laundry room, but the buyers could do some rearranging if they wanted to. There’s a rough-in for laundry facilities on the second floor.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $2,195,000

• $8,576.14 in taxes (2018)

• 2,160 square feet

• 810-square-foot basement

• 20-by-106-foot lot

• 3 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces