House of the Week: $2.2 million for a renovated Riverdale home with concrete floors
Address: 3 Frizzell Avenue
Neighbourhood: Riverdale
Agent: Justine Fowler, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $2,195,000
Previously sold for: $470,000, in 2005, prior to a renovation
The place
A detached home three doors down from Withrow Park, with big windows and plenty of wood trim.
The history
The sellers finished up a complete renovation in February 2016. They made some utilitarian changes, like upgrades to the roofing and wiring, and they added more luxurious touches, like white oak stairs and heated concrete floors.
Here’s the living area:
The kitchen:
The dining area makes the most of the narrow space:
There are two bedrooms on the second floor:
Here’s one bedroom:
And the other:
Both second-floor bedrooms share this bathroom:
The master bedroom is on the third floor:
And here’s the master ensuite:
The basement is finished:
And there’s a detached garage:
Big selling point
The third-floor master retreat comes with a private terrace and an office—so busy parents can easily get some alone time:
Possible deal breaker
A fourth bedroom in the basement is currently being used as a laundry room, but the buyers could do some rearranging if they wanted to. There’s a rough-in for laundry facilities on the second floor.
By the numbers
• $2,195,000
• $8,576.14 in taxes (2018)
• 2,160 square feet
• 810-square-foot basement
• 20-by-106-foot lot
• 3 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces