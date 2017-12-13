House of the Week: $4.6 million for a modern Moore Park mini-mansion

Address: 276 Inglewood Drive

Neighbourhood: Moore Park

Agent: Adam Brind, Core Assets Real Estate Inc.

Price: $4,575,000

Previously sold for: $1,585,000, in 2014, prior to a rebuild

The place

A newly built home near St. Clair and Mount Pleasant, not far from Summerhill Market.

The history

The home is almost brand new. It was completed in 2016 by builder Slaven Juricic, of Vernal Construction, who also owns the property. The architect was Ivan Martinovic, of Archdesign Architects.

Here’s the living area:

The living area and dining area are combined:

The kitchen, with fittings from Aurora Cucine and Mastella:

And the family room:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And another:

The master bedroom has access to a small balcony:

Here’s the master ensuite:

The basement has in-floor heating:

Big selling point

With an indoor/outdoor fireplace, a built-in barbecue and a wine fridge, this home’s entertainment space is like something you would have seen on MTV’s Cribs:

Possible deal breaker

Though each bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom, the bathrooms themselves (save for the master ensuite) aren’t particularly palatial. Still, any teen would rather have a small bathroom to themselves than share a larger one with siblings, right?

By the numbers

• $4,575,000

• $15,801.02 in taxes (2017)

• 40-by-120-foot lot

• 5 bedrooms

• 6 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces