House of the Week: $2.75 million for a stylishly designed modern home in Lytton Park

Address: 273 Briar Hill Avenue

Neighbourhood: Lytton Park

Agents: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Michelle Way, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team, Brokerage

Price: $2,750,000

The place

A modern home with many skylights and a unique interior.

The history

This house was completely renovated about two years ago. Now it has the type of boxy exterior that’s in fashion with some buyers. The exterior has an unusual vertical gap above the walkway to the front door, and the interior is out of the ordinary, too.

Here’s the living room. The floors are walnut:

The wood stairway is encased in glass:

The kitchen has a marble-topped island:

The family room has a door to the backyard:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And another:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the marble-lined master ensuite:

The back deck is made of cedar:

Big selling point

The exterior’s wood accents continue inside the house, with hardwood floors and a wood feature wall in the basement:

Possible deal breaker

The basement bedroom is pretty small. Then again, there are four others:

By the numbers

• $2,750,000

• $9,754.34 in taxes (2017)

• 2,035 square feet

• 735-square-foot lower level

• 25-by-131.5-foot lot

• 5 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms

• 3 parking spaces