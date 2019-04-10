House of the Week: $4.3 million for an atypical Rosedale home
Address: 27 Dunbar Road
Neighbourhood: Rosedale
Agents: Gillian Oxley and Joseph Robert, Royal LePage Terrequity Oxley Robert Real Estate, Brokerage
Price: $4,295,000
The place
A charming—if eccentric—pad in Rosedale, close to Branksome Hall, Sherbourne station and the Rosedale Ravine.
The history
Jim Crang, who later founded architecture firm Crang and Boake, led an extensive renovation of this home in the 1970s. (The original home was built in the 1890s.) The cobblestones in the backyard were salvaged from old TTC streetcar tracks.
Here’s the entry:
The living room:
The dining room:
And the kitchen:
Beside the kitchen is a family room with a wood-burning fireplace:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
Attached to that bedroom is this intense powder room:
Here’s another bedroom:
And the master bedroom:
The master bedroom has a large dressing area:
And an ensuite bathroom:
And there’s a loft area on the third story:
Here’s the backyard, with those streetcar bricks:
Big selling point
This home, situated on a large, 53-foot lot, is designated UR (unrated) in the Rosedale heritage conservation district—meaning, unlike the owners of many of Rosedale’s grand heritage mansions, the buyer may have some flexibility when it comes to exterior renovations.
Possible deal breaker
The things that make this home so visually striking—the artwork, the taxidermy—are leaving with the current owners. It may take the buyer a few international trips before they can amass a rival collection.
By the numbers
• $4,295,000
• $20,785.76 in taxes
• 4,300 square feet
• 7 bathrooms
• 4 bedrooms
• 4 parking spaces
• 1 pool
• 1 sauna