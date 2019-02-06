House of the Week: $2.2 million for a renovated bungalow in Lawrence Manor

Address: 252 Brooke Avenue

Neighbourhood: Lawrence Manor

Agents: Waheed Seddiqi, Right At Home Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $2,199,999

Previously sold for: $1,800,000, in 2017, prior to a renovation

The place

An extensively renovated bungalow at Avenue and Lawrence with an eclectic interior and an oversized backyard.

The history

The home was built in 1945, and the seller bought it in 2017. He used the space for television production and filming before renovating it last year.

Here’s the living and dining area. It has a natural gas fireplace and two custom chandeliers:

A closer look at the living area:

And the dining area:

The master bedroom has some creative furnishings and intense wallpaper:

And here’s the master ensuite:

There’s a second kitchen in the basement:

And there are two more bedrooms down here. Here’s one of them:

And another:

The garage is semi-finished, with insulation and a loft area:

Big selling point

The backyard has mature trees, a canopied hot tub and extensive landscaping, making it quite the setting for entertaining. There’s ample garden space in the front yard, too.

Possible deal breaker

The statement wallpaper and blended rustic and modern design may be too brazen for buyers looking for a more traditional style.

By the numbers

• $2,199,999

• $6,155.66 in property taxes

• 2,150 square feet

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 3 parking spaces

• 1 powder room