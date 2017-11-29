House of the Week: $1.2 million for a compact home with a refinished interior in Wallace-Emerson

Address: 25 Hallam Street

Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson

Agents: Brendan Powell and Melanie Piche, Sage Real Estate Limited, Brokerage

Price: $1,225,000

Previously sold for: $547,000, in 2011, prior to a major renovation

The place

A small home near Ossington and Dupont, not too far from Bloordale, Christie Pits and Koreatown.

The history

The home was originally built in 1900, but when the current owners bought it in 2011 it was a duplex in rough shape. They converted it back into a single-family dwelling with luxe finishes like black walnut floors and a glass-enclosed staircase.

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen:

The staircase is enclosed in glass:

This could be walled off to serve as a third bedroom. It’s currently set up as a den:

The master bedroom has access to its own balcony:

The view from the balcony, where the patio furniture matches the bed frame:

Both second-floor bedrooms share this hallway bathroom, which has heated floors:

Big selling point

The main floor is completely open, straight through to the large backyard with a new stone patio. The buyer will have no problem hosting house parties:

Possible deal breaker

Whoever gets the basement bedroom may not enjoy having to share space with the washer and dryer. But at least keeping their sheets fresh and clean won’t be an issue:

By the numbers

• $1,225,000

• $4,514.09 in taxes (2017)

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 bathroom