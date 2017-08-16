House of the Week: $1.65 million for a modern Greenwood-Coxwell home with tons of skylights

House of the Week: $1.65 million for a modern Greenwood-Coxwell home with tons of skylights

Address: 233 Rhodes Avenue

Neighbourhood: Greenwood-Coxwell

Agents: Cameron John Weir and Maryam Zakeri, Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,658,000

Previously sold for: $450,000, in 2013

The place

A new-build with a modern aesthetic.

The history

Builders bought this house four years ago, then gutted it. They’ve just finished a complete renovation. The interior has some trendy touches, like floating staircases and vast, open living spaces. The exterior departs from the grey monotone common among properties of this type: blue stucco and dark wood liven things up a bit.

Here’s the entrance:

The living and dining area:

A closer look at the living area:

The kitchen has a nine-foot island:

There’s a family room with a fireplace at the back of the house:

A floating staircase leads up to the second floor, where there are four bedrooms:

The upstairs hallway has a few skylights:

Here’s one of the three guest bedrooms, with yet another skylight:

And here’s the master bedroom, at the front of the house:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

And the basement:

The backyard patio is paved with stone:

And here’s the view from the rear:

Big selling point

The interior gets plenty of natural light from the home’s many skylights and giant windows.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no garage or driveway, but street parking is available.

By the numbers

• $1,658,000

• 2,019 square feet

• 890-square-foot basement

• 22-by-110-foot lot

• 4 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms