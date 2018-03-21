House of the Week: $3.25 million for a modern Etobicoke home near the Humber River

House of the Week: $3.25 million for a modern Etobicoke home near the Humber River

Address: 23 Mill Cove

Neighbourhood: The Kingsway

Agents: Justine and Sean Fernie, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty Brokerage

Price: $3,250,000

Previously sold for: $1,607,600 in 2012

The place

A home on a tree-lined cul-de-sac overlooking the Humber ravine.

The history

The house is owned by the listing agents. They’ve had the kitchen, bathrooms, roof, and furnace redone over the past two years. The art on the walls, painted by Justine, is also available for sale.

The family room has a pretty intense light fixture:

The kitchen looks super sleek:

Here’s the dining room, with herringbone floors:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor:

Here’s one of them:

And another:

It’s fair to say that the carpeting in the master bedroom isn’t for everyone:

The master bathroom is a little more restrained:

This bedroom is being used as a jumbo dressing room:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

And an office:

Big selling point

The balcony in the master bedroom has a view of the Humber river below, and the backyard pool is shaded by the trees in the ravine:

Possible deal breaker

The house is made of concrete, which means it’s fairly sturdy and energy efficient—but the flat, modern look might be a turnoff for anyone who prefers a more traditional home.

By the numbers

• $3,250,000

• $10,032.23 in taxes (2017)

• 7 parking spaces

• 5 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 2 fireplaces