House of the Week: $2.2 million for a modern new-build that’s right downtown

Address: 228 Niagara Street

Neighbourhood: Niagara

Agents: Paul Johnston and Matt Manuel, Right at Home Realty Inc. Brokerage

Price: $2,150,000

The place

A detached new-build with a bright interior.

The history

This house, completed just three weeks ago, occupies half of what used to be a large corner lot. The owners tore down an existing home and built two in its place.

The living area has a fireplace:

Here’s the kitchen, with its breakfast bar:

And the dining area:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

The master bedroom is on the third floor:

It has an ensuite bathroom:

Big selling point

Like many newer houses, this one has enormous windows, perfect for letting light in during the sunnier months of the year. Plus, there’s a 300-square-foot rooftop patio:

Possible deal breaker

The house is skinny, meaning the buyer may have to cut back on bulky furniture. But the open layout makes good use of the home’s length, so the interior doesn’t feel cramped.

By the numbers

• $2,150,000

• 1,800 square feet

• 700-square-foot lower level

• 14.25-by-67.45-square-foot lot

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms