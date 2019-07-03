House of the Week: $5 million for a High Park home with a killer veranda
Address: 225 High Park Avenue
Neighbourhood: High Park
Agents: Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $4,950,000
Previously sold for: $1,652,000, in 2014, prior to a rebuild
The place
A new-ish build in High Park, near the Junction’s increasingly trendy Dundas Street strip.
The history
The sellers knocked down a smaller family home and built this mini-mansion in its place. The new home was completed in 2018.
The living area has doors to the backyard:
Here’s the kitchen:
There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom, which has doors to a private balcony:
The master ensuite:
There’s a study on the third floor, with lots of built-in shelving:
And there are also two bedrooms up here. Here’s one:
And here’s another:
There’s a detached garage:
And here’s the rear view:
Big selling point
The downstairs bar area comes with two wine fridges (with a total 388 bottle capacity), a cooktop, a dishwasher and a fridge. Plus there’s a fireplace, a table tennis area—and the whole thing has heated floors. It’s the perfect setting for a man (or woman) cave.
Here’s the bar area:
And the table tennis area:
Possible deal breaker
Some buyers in this price range will want a backyard pool, especially in a yard this size, but there’s none to be found here. What the home lacks in aquatic adventure, it makes up for in veranda: the covered patio has built-in speakers, lights and fans:
By the numbers
• $4,950,000
• $9,030.54 in taxes (2018)
• 4,659 square feet
• 6 bathrooms
• 5 bedrooms
• 3 parking spaces
• 1 man cave