Houses

House of the Week: $5 million for a High Park home with a killer veranda

House of the Week: $5 million for a High Park home with a killer veranda

By | Photography By The Print Market |  

By | Photography By The Print Market |  

Address: 225 High Park Avenue
Neighbourhood: High Park
Agents: Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $4,950,000
Previously sold for: $1,652,000, in 2014, prior to a rebuild

The place

A new-ish build in High Park, near the Junction’s increasingly trendy Dundas Street strip.

The history

The sellers knocked down a smaller family home and built this mini-mansion in its place. The new home was completed in 2018.

The living area has doors to the backyard:

Here’s the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom, which has doors to a private balcony:

The master ensuite:

There’s a study on the third floor, with lots of built-in shelving:

And there are also two bedrooms up here. Here’s one:

And here’s another:

There’s a detached garage:

And here’s the rear view:

Big selling point

The downstairs bar area comes with two wine fridges (with a total 388 bottle capacity), a cooktop, a dishwasher and a fridge. Plus there’s a fireplace, a table tennis area—and the whole thing has heated floors. It’s the perfect setting for a man (or woman) cave.

Here’s the bar area:

And the table tennis area:

Possible deal breaker

Some buyers in this price range will want a backyard pool, especially in a yard this size, but there’s none to be found here. What the home lacks in aquatic adventure, it makes up for in veranda: the covered patio has built-in speakers, lights and fans:

By the numbers

• $4,950,000
• $9,030.54 in taxes (2018)
• 4,659 square feet
• 6 bathrooms
• 5 bedrooms
• 3 parking spaces
• 1 man cave

Topics: High Park Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market

 

More Houses of the Week

Houses

House of the Week: $3.3 million for a Leslieville home that’s also an office

Houses

House of the Week: $1.85 million for a former bungalow in Birchcliff

Houses

House of the Week: $11.9 million to live in a home that belongs to a Maple Leaf

Real Estate

House of the Week: $2 million for a modern row house in Summerhill

Real Estate

House of the Week: $1.4 million for one of the oldest homes in Davisville

Houses

House of the Week: $2.1 million for two homes on a single lot near U of T