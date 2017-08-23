House of the Week: $3.5 million for a renovated Rosedale home with a backyard studio

Address: 220 Glen Road

Neighbourhood: Rosedale

Agents: Mina Sabbaghzadeh and David Shirazi Rad

Price: $3,488,000

The place

A house in Rosedale, near Chorley Park, Summerhill Market and close to the Evergreen Brick Works.

The history

The home is about 100 years old. It was recently renovated according to a design by architect Marin Zabzuni, of Contempo Studio. Among the changes: the garage was converted into a work studio with glass doors, the third floor was converted into a master suite, and custom walls of cabinets were installed throughout the home.

Here’s the living room:

The kitchen has Wolf appliances and plenty of space for a dining table:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This one has a fireplace:

Another bedroom:

And another:

During the recent renovation, the third floor was converted into a master suite. Here’s the bedroom area, with dormer windows:

The master ensuite is continuous with a large walk-in closet:

The basement rec room has another fireplace:

The garage has been converted into a studio:

Big selling point

The light-filled kitchen, with on-trend brass taps and a colour scheme similar to Pantone’s Serenity (one of 2016’s colours of the year), is straight out of a design magazine:

Possible deal breaker

The backyard doesn’t have any grass—a conscious decision by the builder, who reasoned that home buyers wouldn’t be interested in mowing any. Anyone looking to set up a slip ‘n slide will have to borrow a friend’s backyard:

By the numbers

• $3,488,000

• $8,998.69 in taxes (2016)

• 5 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 parking spaces