House of the Week: $1.8 million for a modern, metal-clad home on the Danforth

House of the Week: $1.8 million for a modern, metal-clad home on the Danforth

Address: 22 Wiley Avenue

Neighbourhood: The Danforth

Agent: Ron Reaman, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Price: $1,798,000

Previously sold for: $450,000 in 2015, prior to a rebuild

The place

A sleek, ultra-modern home that stands above its bungalow neighbours.

The history

The seller knocked down a bungalow and built this home in its place. The design is by James Chavel of Suulin Architects, the recipient of the 2018 Ontario Association of Architects Best Emerging Practice Award.

There’s a wide front porch:

The living room has a fireplace and a floor-to-ceiling glass sliding door that leads to the backyard:

Here’s the dining area:

And the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

The master bedroom is up on the third floor:

It has a private balcony:

And an ensuite bathroom with another private balcony:

The basement rec room has some lighting cleverly recessed into the ceiling:

Here’s the backyard:

And the view from the rear:

Big selling point

The three-storey home gets lots of natural light, and its metal and burnt cypress exterior has an industrial-chic feel that could be appealing to anyone who wants to live in a home with a fresh look.

Possible deal breaker

The house’s bold design could be seen as either a major plus or a significant minus to potential buyers: do you want to fit in, or stick out?

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $1,798,000

• $2,764 in annual property taxes (2019)

• 1,776 square-feet

• 752-square-foot basement

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 1 parking space

• 1 fireplace