House of the Week: $1.8 million for a modern, metal-clad home on the Danforth
Address: 22 Wiley Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Danforth
Agent: Ron Reaman, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $1,798,000
Previously sold for: $450,000 in 2015, prior to a rebuild
The place
A sleek, ultra-modern home that stands above its bungalow neighbours.
The history
The seller knocked down a bungalow and built this home in its place. The design is by James Chavel of Suulin Architects, the recipient of the 2018 Ontario Association of Architects Best Emerging Practice Award.
There’s a wide front porch:
The living room has a fireplace and a floor-to-ceiling glass sliding door that leads to the backyard:
Here’s the dining area:
And the kitchen:
There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
The master bedroom is up on the third floor:
It has a private balcony:
And an ensuite bathroom with another private balcony:
The basement rec room has some lighting cleverly recessed into the ceiling:
Here’s the backyard:
And the view from the rear:
Big selling point
The three-storey home gets lots of natural light, and its metal and burnt cypress exterior has an industrial-chic feel that could be appealing to anyone who wants to live in a home with a fresh look.
Possible deal breaker
The house’s bold design could be seen as either a major plus or a significant minus to potential buyers: do you want to fit in, or stick out?
By the numbers
• $1,798,000
• $2,764 in annual property taxes (2019)
• 1,776 square-feet
• 752-square-foot basement
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 1 parking space
• 1 fireplace