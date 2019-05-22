House of the Week: $2.1 million for two homes on a single lot near U of T

Address: 210 Brunswick Avenue

Neighbourhood: University

Agent: Marianne Miles, Chestnut Park Real Estate

Price: $2,099,000

Previously sold for: $515,000, in 2001

The place

A two-for-the-price-of-one property on Brunswick, located walking distance from the Annex stretch of Bloor street, and—perhaps more importantly—the Harbord and Bathurst Krispy Kreme.

The history

Two attached homes sit on this property. One is a smaller structure toward the back of the lot, originally built in 1880. The other, in front, was built in 1980. Each home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Currently, they pull in a combined $5,500 per month in rent.

The front home has a circular staircase as its centrepiece. All its rooms are accessed from here:

Here’s one of the front home’s three bedrooms:

Another front-home bedroom:

And this bedroom is set up as a family room:

The back home is a little more staid. Here’s the exterior:

The living room:

The dining room:

The kitchen:

And one of three bedrooms:

Big selling point

The winding staircase in the front home, designed by architect Michael Brisson, gives off some major M.C. Escher vibes:

Possible deal breaker

The colours are a bit bold. (For what it’s worth, it appears the architect didn’t choose that shade of blue.) But primer and white paint do exist.

By the numbers

• $2,099,000

• $7,104.95 in taxes

• 6 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces