House of the Week: $5 million for a completely rebuilt Leaside house

Address: 2 Orchard Green

Neighbourhood: Leaside

Agents: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Megan Till-Landry, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team, Brokerage

Price: $4,995,000

Previously sold for: $1,800,000, in 2016

The place

A secluded manse with a distinctive red-brick facade.

The history

The seller bought the home in 2016 and completely rebuilt it. The new interior has luxurious finishes like a double-sided gas fireplace, 11-foot ceilings, and a two-person shower in the master ensuite.

Here’s the living room:

The dining area and family room are separated by a double-sided gas fireplace:

The herringbone floor is made of white oak:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

There’s also a second-floor den:

The master bedroom’s sloped ceilings make for some dramatic windows:

The master bedroom’s dressing room:

The master ensuite has a heated tile floor:

The basement has a rec area and two more bedrooms:

And the backyard is pretty big:

Big selling point

The property is on a relatively quiet cul de sac, so the occasional game of street hockey shouldn’t be a problem.

Possible deal breaker

There are three parking spaces, which is less then a buyer would usually get at this price point. Then again, there’s room for a car lift in the garage, if needed.

By the numbers

• $4,995,000

• $9,330.88 in taxes (2017, pre-renovation)

• 4,250 square feet

• 1,950-square-foot lower level

• 59-by-113.56-foot lot

• 6 bedrooms

• 6 bathrooms

• 4 skylights

• 3 parking spaces

• 1 wine cellar