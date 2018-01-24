House of the Week: $5 million for a completely rebuilt Leaside house
Address: 2 Orchard Green
Neighbourhood: Leaside
Agents: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Megan Till-Landry, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team, Brokerage
Price: $4,995,000
Previously sold for: $1,800,000, in 2016
The place
A secluded manse with a distinctive red-brick facade.
The history
The seller bought the home in 2016 and completely rebuilt it. The new interior has luxurious finishes like a double-sided gas fireplace, 11-foot ceilings, and a two-person shower in the master ensuite.
Here’s the living room:
The dining area and family room are separated by a double-sided gas fireplace:
The herringbone floor is made of white oak:
There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another:
There’s also a second-floor den:
The master bedroom’s sloped ceilings make for some dramatic windows:
The master bedroom’s dressing room:
The master ensuite has a heated tile floor:
The basement has a rec area and two more bedrooms:
And the backyard is pretty big:
Big selling point
The property is on a relatively quiet cul de sac, so the occasional game of street hockey shouldn’t be a problem.
Possible deal breaker
There are three parking spaces, which is less then a buyer would usually get at this price point. Then again, there’s room for a car lift in the garage, if needed.
By the numbers
• $4,995,000
• $9,330.88 in taxes (2017, pre-renovation)
• 4,250 square feet
• 1,950-square-foot lower level
• 59-by-113.56-foot lot
• 6 bedrooms
• 6 bathrooms
• 4 skylights
• 3 parking spaces
• 1 wine cellar