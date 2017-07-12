House of the Week: $4 million for a Beaches home with eight bathrooms and an elevator

Address: 192 Neville Park Boulevard

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Agents: Sarah Amarshi and Anita Springate-Renaud, Engel and Volkers Toronto Central

Price: $3,999,900

The place

A new build on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Beaches, not too far from the Toronto Hunt Club and Balmy Beach.

The history

Built on a double lot, the home is significantly larger than many in the neighbourhood.

Here’s the living room:

The dining room:

And the kitchen, with its breakfast bar:

The family room, with access to the backyard:

There are five bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And another:

The basement is finished:

The house is on a wooded lot:

Big selling point

For anyone worried about traversing the house’s four storeys, there is an elevator, which should make carrying in groceries (not to mention moving furniture) a whole lot easier:

Meanwhile, security-conscious buyers may appreciate the fact that there are 12 outdoor cameras monitoring the property.

Possible deal breaker

Some would consider eight bathrooms—seriously, eight—to be overkill. The owners will probably want to hire some cleaning help, but at least there won’t be any fights over shower time in the morning:

By the numbers

• $3,999,900

• $11,707.42 in taxes (2016)

• 5,335 square feet

• 8 bathrooms

• 5 bedrooms

• 4 parking spaces

• 3 gas fireplaces