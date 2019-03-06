House of the Week: $3.9 million for a gigantic custom home in Wilson Heights
Address: 19 Reiner Road
Neighbourhood: Wilson Heights
Agent: Avi Keren, Sutton Group Admiral Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,890,000
Previously sold for: $883,000, in 2012, prior to a rebuild
The place
A luxe contemporary home on a 65-foot lot.
The history
The owner tore down a bungalow and built this custom house from the ground up.
Here’s the entry:
The living room has a curved wall of windows:
The dining room:
The family room:
The kitchen has a large island and duelling sinks:
And there’s a breakfast area:
There are five bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
Clouds!
Another bedroom:
How good do you have to be at ring toss to win that gorilla?
The master bedroom has a beamed ceiling and a little balcony:
There’s an enormous dressing room:
And here’s the master ensuite:
The basement is finished:
And it has a screening room:
Plus plenty of room for ping pong:
Big selling point
The cedar-lined sunroom off the kitchen has heated floors, built-in speakers, big windows and a skylight, making it the perfect place to soak up some vitamin D in the middle of winter:
Possible deal breaker
This is by far the largest house in the area, so it may be hard for the buyers to dodge the curiosity of their new neighbours.
By the numbers
• $3,890,000
• $13,765 in property taxes
• 8,500 square feet (including the basement)
• 6 bedrooms
• 6 bathrooms
• 6 parking spaces
• 2 powder rooms