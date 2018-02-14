House of the Week: $1.3 million for a refined row house in Little Portugal

Address: 177 Gladstone Avenue

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Agent: Sally Terzo, Right at Home Realty

Price: $1,299,000

Previously sold for: $555,019, in 2012

The place

A renovated home near Dundas and Dufferin. It’s close to the restaurants on Ossington, the shops on Dundas West and the bars on Queen West.

The history

The original home is 100-plus years old, though the sellers renovated it in 2012 when they bought it. Their changes included installing a new kitchen, adding a powder room on the main floor and remodelling the family room.

Here’s the living room:

The dining room:

And the kitchen, with stylish subway tile backsplash:

And the family room, at the back of the house. (The sellers are obviously big fans of chandeliers.)

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And the master bedroom:

Big selling point

The upstairs bathroom has a chandelier, a claw-foot bathtub, an antique chest that has been transformed into a sink and a large glass shower. Watching Netflix in the tub has never been more elegant:

The icing on the proverbial cake is that this home is less than a block from a Cadbury chocolate factory, meaning the air in the neighbourhood sometimes actually smells like candy.

Possible deal breaker

This is a row house, which means the home shares walls with neighbours on both sides. That will scare some buyers off, but others will appreciate that the property comes with a 100-foot-long lot and detached garage:

By the numbers

