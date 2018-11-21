Houses

House of the Week: $2.8 million for a newly built Kingsway mini-mansion with a traditional facade

By | Photography By Imaginahome Inc. |  

Address: 175 The Kingsway
Neighbourhood: The Kingsway
Agent: Stephanie Teuta Haxhillari, RE/MAX West Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $2,799,900
Previously sold for: $1,050,000, in 2016, prior to a rebuild

The place

A custom-built mini-mansion with a modern interior.

The history

This lot used to have a bungalow on it, which the owners completely demolished to build this luxury home from scratch. They designed the facade to match the look of other houses in the neighbourhood, but the sleek interior is anything but traditional.

The entry has a double door and porcelain tile:

Here’s the den:

The living area has an electric fireplace surrounded by custom millwork:

The dining area is combined with the living area:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

Here’s another:

And another:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

The basement is finished, though it’s not up to much at the moment:

Big selling point

It’s a spick-and-span custom build with a swanky feel—particularly in the kitchen, which is huge and loaded with custom cabinetry and high-end appliances:

Possible deal breaker

The home is on a corner lot, so the backyard is technically a side yard. It’s still a good place to relax, with a wood deck, stone patio and privacy fencing:

By the numbers

• $2,799,900
• 3,751 square feet
• 1,500-square-foot basement
• 6 parking spaces
• 5 bathrooms
• 4 bedrooms

