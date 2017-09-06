House of the Week: $2.9 million for an Arts and Crafts mini-mansion near Casa Loma

Address: 17 Wells Hill Avenue

Neighbourhood: Casa Loma

Agents: Karen Rosenberg and Geraldine Del Zotto, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $2,900,000

The place

A 100-plus-year-old pad in the Casa Loma area.

The history

Built in 1914 in the Arts and Crafts style, the home has undergone renovations in the meantime, most noticeably in the kitchen. Even so, it retains much of its old-world character, thanks in part to its exterior clinker bricks. Inside, the staircase, woodwork and leaded glass are all original.

The house still has its original woodwork:

The kitchen has been updated:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This is one of them:

The master bedroom, also on the second floor:

And the second-floor sunroom:

There are three more bedrooms on the third floor:

Some groovy sectional couches in the basement:

And here’s the backyard:

The garage matches the house:

Big selling point

The dining room, with its Art Deco vibe, is just the place for a Great Gatsby–themed party:

Possible deal breaker

The home’s original floor plan doesn’t offer as much bedroom space as newer builds probably would. Buyers who yearn for a master suite/grotto/oasis that takes up an entire floor may need to tear down some walls.

By the Numbers

• $2,900,000

• $9,038.10 in taxes (2017)

• 3,105 square feet

• 103 years old

• 6 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 parking spaces