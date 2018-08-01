House of the Week: $3.2 million for an ultra-modern new-build in Little Portugal
Address: 167 Lisgar Street
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agent: Alex Brott and Heather Hadden, Sage Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Price: $3,189,000
Previously sold for: $1,765,488, in 2016, prior to a rebuild
The place
An ultra-modern new-build, located between the buzzy bars and restaurants of Queen West and the equally buzzy bars and restaurants of Dundas West.
The history
The home was built two years ago, with a design by architect Brad Netkin, of Stamp Architecture.
Here’s the living room:
The dining area:
And the kitchen:
The family room is on the second-floor landing:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This one has an ensuite bathroom:
Here’s that ensuite:
Another bedroom:
And another:
The master suite occupies the entire third floor. Here’s the sitting area:
And the bedroom, with its private balcony:
There’s another bedroom in the basement:
And also a rec room:
Big selling point
Entertaining is easy here. The sellers say they’ve had upwards of 20 people congregating around the oversized kitchen island. In the warmer months, an outdoor fire pit serves as a gathering place. (In the colder months, an indoor gas fireplace keeps things cozy.)
Possible deal breaker
The third-floor master suite (which comes with a sitting room, two walk-in closets and a balcony) may not be ideal for taller people, because of slanted walls in the bathroom:
By the numbers
• $3,189,000
• $10,164.90 in taxes
• 5 bedrooms
• 5 bathrooms
• 3 parking spaces
• 1 fireplace
• 1 gym