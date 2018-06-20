House of the Week: $3.9 million for a completely reinvented downtown Victorian

Address: 160 Borden Street

Neighbourhood: University

Agent: Aaron Gonsenhauser and Alex Nisenker, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $3,898,000

Previously sold for: $1,908,000, in 2017, prior to a renovation

The place

A modernized bay-and-gable house in the centre of the city, near Harbord and Bathurst—close enough to walk to U of T, Kensington Market, the Annex and Koreatown.

The history

The home, originally built in the 1880s, was owned by the same person for nearly 50 years before being sold in early 2017. The new owners, 3gen Development, completely redid the interior. They also removed the back of the house and installed some large windows.

The living room has a fireplace. The floors are engineered white oak:

The kitchen has black granite countertops and a marble island:

Here’s the master bedroom:

The master ensuite has sleek Aquabrass fixtures:

Here’s one of the other bedrooms:

And the view from the rear:

Big selling point

The chalkboard walls in the basement make for a chic backdrop when they’re clean, but could also serve as an enormous canvas for budding artists:

Possible deal breaker

Though there are a few warm touches (like the exposed brick walls), the decidedly modern interior may make this place a little too sleek for some buyers.

By the numbers

• $3,898,000

• $8,938 in taxes

• 5 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms

• 2-car garage

• 1 fireplace