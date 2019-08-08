Houses

House of the Week: $4.9 million for a very 1970s mansion in Don Mills

By |  

Address: 15 Oxbow Road
Neighbourhood: Don Mills
Agent: Kelly Jack, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $4,890,000

The place

A big, mid-century home with a very vintage interior.

The history

The house was built in 1958 and hasn’t been renovated in a significant way since 1971.

Here’s the porch area:

For a certain type of buyer, this is good staging. You always want to be sure there’s room for a baby grand:

The living room has space for an impressively huge sectional:

The dining room seats a bunch:

The kitchen kinda looks like it’s inside the fuselage of a space shuttle:

The family room has those textured ceilings that were all the rage in the ’70s:

And there’s a second kitchen:

A game room:

And an office large enough for multiple employees:

Here’s the back patio:

And the enormous backyard:

Big selling point

There’s a full-size indoor pool for year-round swimming, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows along one corner:

Possible deal breaker

The design of this home is dated, but buyers who like a retro feel may appreciate its quirks. For those who aren’t into the ’70s look, the 100-foot lot should make it possible to tear this place down and build something even bigger where it stood.

By the numbers

• $4,880,000
• $20,434.16 in annual property taxes
• 7,500 square feet
• 100-by-416-foot lot
• 4 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms
• 4 parking spaces

Topics: Don Mills Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market

 

