House of the Week: $4.9 million for a very 1970s mansion in Don Mills
Address: 15 Oxbow Road
Neighbourhood: Don Mills
Agent: Kelly Jack, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $4,890,000
The place
A big, mid-century home with a very vintage interior.
The history
The house was built in 1958 and hasn’t been renovated in a significant way since 1971.
Here’s the porch area:
For a certain type of buyer, this is good staging. You always want to be sure there’s room for a baby grand:
The living room has space for an impressively huge sectional:
The dining room seats a bunch:
The kitchen kinda looks like it’s inside the fuselage of a space shuttle:
The family room has those textured ceilings that were all the rage in the ’70s:
And there’s a second kitchen:
A game room:
And an office large enough for multiple employees:
Here’s the back patio:
And the enormous backyard:
Big selling point
There’s a full-size indoor pool for year-round swimming, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows along one corner:
Possible deal breaker
The design of this home is dated, but buyers who like a retro feel may appreciate its quirks. For those who aren’t into the ’70s look, the 100-foot lot should make it possible to tear this place down and build something even bigger where it stood.
By the numbers
• $4,880,000
• $20,434.16 in annual property taxes
• 7,500 square feet
• 100-by-416-foot lot
• 4 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms
• 4 parking spaces