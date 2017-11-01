House of the Week: $2.2 million for a quirky Upper Beaches home with a giant backyard

Address: 15 Corley Avenue

Neighbourhood: Upper Beaches

Agent: Jose Nieves, Sutton Group Associates Realty

Price: $2,200,000

Previously sold for: $245,000, in 2003, prior to a rebuild

The place

A modern home with luxurious amenities like a wine cellar and gym, near Kingston Road and Woodbine.

The history

The home was built in 2004 to the owners’ specifications, and they’ve lived here ever since. The roof was replaced only last month.

This nude robot torso guards the foyer:

Here’s the kitchen. The house has an unusual layout. There’s almost no second storey. Up those stairs, there’s only a modestly sized master bedroom and a bathroom:

The dining room has doors to a rear balcony:

And here’s that balcony:

There’s a study on the main floor that could also serve as a second bedroom:

This is what the master bedroom looks like. Those three tiny windows face the street:

And here’s the second-floor bathroom:

The lower level has a large rec room:

And here’s the wine cellar:

The backyard is very deep, which leaves lots of room for a lush garden and patio:

It just keeps going and going:

And here’s the view from the rear:

Big selling point

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and lower level rec room make for great views of the massive rear garden:

Possible deal breaker

The interior colour sceheme may be a bit bold for the new buyer—a little reminiscent of Monica Geller’s apartment. When it comes time to repaint, hopefully they have friends who will be there for them.

By the numbers

• $2,200,000

• 220-foot-long backyard

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 wood-burning fireplace

• 1 parking space

• 1 gym

• 1 wine cellar