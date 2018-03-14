House of the Week: $2.1 million for a designer Birchcliff home with a super-sleek kitchen

Address: 149 Blantyre Avenue

Neighbourhood: Birchcliff

Agent: Jay Snider, Plex Realty Corporation, Brokerage

Price: $2,075,000

The place

A modern home in the east end, near the Toronto Hunt Club and the RC Harris Water Treatment Plant.

The history

Built in 2011, the home was designed by architect Donald Chong of Williamson Chong Architects (now known as Williamson Williamson). Chong’s main goal was to preserve the 100-year-old Norway spruce in the backyard while maximizing the house’s living space.

The house has quite a porch:

The first floor is a “kitchen studio,” with a built-in white oak dining table:

The living room, on the second floor, has enormous windows:

There are also two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

The master bedroom has the third floor to itself:

The master ensuite is very rectangular:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

And a storage shed in the backyard:

And here’s the view from the rear:

Big selling point

Architecture nerds will love the pedigree of this home. It has won awards for its design and been featured in Dwell.

Possible deal breaker

Clutter can look out of place in a home as sleek as this one. If the buyers are messy types, they may want to invest in a cleaning service—or at least some storage solutions.

By the numbers

• $2,075,000

• $6,900.98 in taxes

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 1 parking space