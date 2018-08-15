House of the Week: $2.9 million for a completely rebuilt former row house near Trinity Bellwoods Park

Address: 14 Rolyat Street

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Agent: Jordan Grosman and Dorian Rodrigues, PSR Brokerage

Price: $2,900,000

Previously sold for: $900,000, in 2016

The place

A newly built modern home on a one-way street near Dundas and Ossington.

The history

The owners knocked down a one-storey row house and built this three-storey home in its place. It took about two years to complete.

Here’s the living room:

There’s a sitting area adjacent to the dining area:

The kitchen has a sleek breakfast bar:

There are five bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

The master bedroom has the top floor to itself:

Big selling point

The backyard, with its large limestone tiles and cedar accents, should be pretty low maintenance:

Possible deal breaker

Buyers who prefer a quiet neighbourhood (or just one without a bar or restaurant every ten metres) would probably do well to expand their search to other parts of the city.

By the numbers

• $2,900,000

• 2,899 square feet

• 5 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms

• 3 parking spaces