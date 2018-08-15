House of the Week: $2.9 million for a completely rebuilt former row house near Trinity Bellwoods Park
Address: 14 Rolyat Street
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Agent: Jordan Grosman and Dorian Rodrigues, PSR Brokerage
Price: $2,900,000
Previously sold for: $900,000, in 2016
The place
A newly built modern home on a one-way street near Dundas and Ossington.
The history
The owners knocked down a one-storey row house and built this three-storey home in its place. It took about two years to complete.
Here’s the living room:
There’s a sitting area adjacent to the dining area:
The kitchen has a sleek breakfast bar:
There are five bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
The master bedroom has the top floor to itself:
Big selling point
The backyard, with its large limestone tiles and cedar accents, should be pretty low maintenance:
Possible deal breaker
Buyers who prefer a quiet neighbourhood (or just one without a bar or restaurant every ten metres) would probably do well to expand their search to other parts of the city.
By the numbers
• $2,900,000
• 2,899 square feet
• 5 bedrooms
• 5 bathrooms
• 3 parking spaces