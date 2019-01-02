House of the Week: $4.2 million for a renovated home on a Leaside cul-de-sac

Address: 14 Heathbridge Park

Neighbourhood: Leaside

Agent: Kelly Lee Fulton, Royal LePage, Johnston and Daniel Division

Price: $4,195,000

Previously sold for: $1,775,000, in 2016, prior to a rebuild

The place

A modern brick and glass manor on a cul-de-sac, nestled between the grassy Mount Pleasant cemetery, Mud Creek and Bennington Heights Park.

The history

The builder and designer, Rosewood Custom Homes, rebuilt the home between 2016 and 2017. The additions include a new glass-walled kitchen at the rear.

Forget about the house for a minute, though. Don’t you want to bury your entire face in this dog?

Anyhow, moving on. The living and dining area has a wall of windows:

Here’s the dining area and kitchen:

A closer look at the kitchen:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

This bedroom is set up as an office:

Here’s another bedroom:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom:

There’s a family room in the basement:

And there’s also a fifth bedroom down here:

Big selling point

The open living and dining area is bright, beautiful and perfect for lounging or entertaining.

Possible deal breaker

Buyers of $4-million properties are often looking for a little bit of privacy. The community spirit one tends to encounter on quaint cul-de-sacs like this one may be counterproductive to that goal.

By the numbers

• $4,195,000

• 5 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms

• 3 fireplaces

• 3 parking spaces