House of the Week: $1.6 million for a triplex in Greenwood-Coxwell

House of the Week: $1.6 million for a triplex in Greenwood-Coxwell

Address: 1381 Queen Street East

Neighbourhood: Greenwood-Coxwell

Agents: Paul Karamat and Steven Zarlenga, Real Estate Homeward, Brokerage

Price: $1,559,000

Previously sold for: $640,000, in 2007

The place

A Victorian triplex in Greenwood-Coxwell, just east of Leslieville and just west of Woodbine Park.

The history

The house was originally built in 1892. Its last major round of renovations was in 2002, before the seller bought the place in 2007. Much of the original detail is still intact, like the façade, the stained glass windows and the spindles on the staircase going to the second floor.

Here’s one of three bedrooms in the upper unit:

Another upper-unit bedroom:

The upper unit has a balcony with stairs leading down to the backyard:

Here’s the upper unit’s living area, with original stained glass:

The upper unit’s dining area:

Its kitchen:

And its bathroom:

The upper unit has a third bedroom in a third-storey loft:

Here’s the basement apartment:

And the basement apartment’s kitchen:

Big selling point

The main-floor unit (with one bedroom and two bathrooms) and the basement unit (with one bedroom and one bathroom) are each currently rented for $1,420 per month. Plus, the property has six parking spaces, and there are washer/dryers in each unit.

Possible deal breaker

Though the backyard looks like a cute place to throw a party (string lights, a couch and a barbecue!), it’s shared among all three units, so there isn’t much privacy back there:

By the numbers

• $1,559,000

• $5,356.04 in taxes (2017)

• 125 years old

• 6 parking spaces

• 3 units