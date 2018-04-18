House of the Week: $1.5 million for a Parkdale Victorian with a claw-foot tub

Address: 133 Macdonell Avenue

Neighbourhood: Parkdale

Agent: Kim Kehoe, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $1,499,000

Previously sold for: $185,000, in 1994

The place

A carefully updated 133-year-old Victorian with some original detail.

The history

This house, originally built in 1885, has been slowly renovated by the current owners over the past few decades. Through it all, they kept the claw-foot bath.

Here’s the living room:

The dining room:

The kitchen is modern, but not too modern:

There are four bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

One of the bedrooms is set up as a den:

The claw-foot tub looks good on a black-and-white tile floor:

The entire third floor is devoted to the master bedroom:

And here’s the backyard, with a detached garage:

Big selling point

The master bedroom has a private balcony that’s sheltered by a charming Victorian gable:

Possible deal breaker

The roof, the retaining wall under the east addition and the basement electrical wiring were all flagged by the home inspector, meaning the buyers may have to spend some money to shore up the structure before they move in.

By the numbers

• $1,499,000

• $5,332.88 in taxes (2017)

• 20-by-129.5-square-foot lot

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces