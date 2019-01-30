House of the Week: $5 million for a luxury-filled mini-mansion in Etobicoke

House of the Week: $5 million for a luxury-filled mini-mansion in Etobicoke

Address: 1305 Royal York Road

Neighbourhood: Humber Valley

Agent: Anna Vujovic, Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $4,995,000

Previously sold for: $1,950,000, in 2015, prior to a renovation

The place

A modern mansion in Etobicoke with enough toys—like a sports simulator, pool and gym—to keep even the most hyperactive kids (and adults) entertained.

The history

Although the home was only about 15 years old when the sellers bought it in 2015, they completely gutted and renovated the interior.

Here’s the living area:

The kitchen:

The powder room has a very high-concept sink:

Nothing says sexy like… pillows that literally say “sexy”:

There’s a basement rec room. The sellers are willing to throw in the pool table for a price:

And here’s the backyard pool (objects in this photo may be more snow-covered than they appear):

Big selling point

The 600-square-foot first-floor patio has a fireplace, a ceiling fan and a view of the pool and hot tub below. (Granted, it will be a while before any of that outdoor space is usable.)

Possible deal breaker

The Chihuly-esque chandelier in the two-storey living room is grandiose (naturally, given its proximity to a red grand piano and glass wine cellar). Some buyers will love it, but others might think it’s a bit much.

And here’s that wine cellar:

By the numbers

• $4,995,000

• 8,300 square feet

• 10 parking spaces

• 7 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 1 wine cellar

• 1 pool

• 1 hot tub

• 1 gym