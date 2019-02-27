House of the Week: $2 million for a well-preserved older home in Roncesvalles
Address: 123 Westminster Avenue
Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles
Agent: Stacey Fulton, Sage Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Price: $1,999,999
The place
A century-old red-brick home, steps away from Roncesvalles Avenue.
The history
The house was built in 1900, but there was a massive renovation in 1982 that added windows to the back and modernized the wiring. More recently, the place has had a paint job and some waterproofing.
Here’s the entry:
The living room:
The dining room:
And the kitchen:
The powder room has some antique details:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
This one has some built-in shelving:
And here’s another:
There’s also a sunroom:
Naturally the hallway bathroom has a claw-foot tub:
The master bedroom has the third floor to itself:
There’s a detached garage:
And here’s the view from the rear:
Big selling point
History buffs will appreciate the original oak baseboards, doors, trim and staircase. There are also leaded and stained-glass windows throughout and a wrought-iron front yard fence, all still intact at 119 years old.
Possible deal breaker
The small shower in the third-floor master ensuite may be a bit old-school for those looking for glassy, spa-like facilities:
But at least there’s a nice tub and Juliet balcony:
By the numbers
• $1,999,999
• $7,483.08 in taxes
• 119 years old
• 6 parking spaces
• 5 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms
• 1 garage