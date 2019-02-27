House of the Week: $2 million for a well-preserved older home in Roncesvalles

House of the Week: $2 million for a well-preserved older home in Roncesvalles

Address: 123 Westminster Avenue

Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles

Agent: Stacey Fulton, Sage Real Estate Limited, Brokerage

Price: $1,999,999

The place

A century-old red-brick home, steps away from Roncesvalles Avenue.

The history

The house was built in 1900, but there was a massive renovation in 1982 that added windows to the back and modernized the wiring. More recently, the place has had a paint job and some waterproofing.

Here’s the entry:

The living room:

The dining room:

And the kitchen:

The powder room has some antique details:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

This one has some built-in shelving:

And here’s another:

There’s also a sunroom:

Naturally the hallway bathroom has a claw-foot tub:

The master bedroom has the third floor to itself:

There’s a detached garage:

And here’s the view from the rear:

Big selling point

History buffs will appreciate the original oak baseboards, doors, trim and staircase. There are also leaded and stained-glass windows throughout and a wrought-iron front yard fence, all still intact at 119 years old.

Possible deal breaker

The small shower in the third-floor master ensuite may be a bit old-school for those looking for glassy, spa-like facilities:

But at least there’s a nice tub and Juliet balcony:

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $1,999,999

• $7,483.08 in taxes

• 119 years old

• 6 parking spaces

• 5 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms

• 1 garage