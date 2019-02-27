Houses

House of the Week: $2 million for a well-preserved older home in Roncesvalles

House of the Week: $2 million for a well-preserved older home in Roncesvalles

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

Address: 123 Westminster Avenue
Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles
Agent: Stacey Fulton, Sage Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Price: $1,999,999

The place

A century-old red-brick home, steps away from Roncesvalles Avenue.

The history

The house was built in 1900, but there was a massive renovation in 1982 that added windows to the back and modernized the wiring. More recently, the place has had a paint job and some waterproofing.

Here’s the entry:

The living room:

The dining room:

And the kitchen:

The powder room has some antique details:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

This one has some built-in shelving:

And here’s another:

There’s also a sunroom:

Naturally the hallway bathroom has a claw-foot tub:

The master bedroom has the third floor to itself:

There’s a detached garage:

And here’s the view from the rear:

Big selling point

History buffs will appreciate the original oak baseboards, doors, trim and staircase. There are also leaded and stained-glass windows throughout and a wrought-iron front yard fence, all still intact at 119 years old.

Possible deal breaker

The small shower in the third-floor master ensuite may be a bit old-school for those looking for glassy, spa-like facilities:

But at least there’s a nice tub and Juliet balcony:

By the numbers

• $1,999,999
• $7,483.08 in taxes
• 119 years old
• 6 parking spaces
• 5 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms
• 1 garage

Topics: Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market Roncesvalles

 

More Houses of the Week

Houses

House of the Week: $3 million for a building with Drake’s store on the bottom floor

Houses

House of the Week: $2.2 million for a renovated bungalow in Lawrence Manor

Houses

House of the Week: $5 million for a luxury-filled mini-mansion in Etobicoke

Houses

House of the Week: $1.7 million for a Moss Park home with some winter-friendly amenities

Houses

House of the Week: $2.8 million for a modern laneway house near Trinity Bellwoods Park

Houses

House of the Week: $4.2 million for a renovated home on a Leaside cul-de-sac