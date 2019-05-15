House of the Week: $3.8 million for a super-luxurious, newly built Trinity Bellwoods home
Address: 111 Givins Street
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Agents: Ashley Bardi, Right at Home Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,799,000
Previously sold for: $1,300,000, in 2017, prior to a complete rebuild
The place
A chic Trinity Bellwoods custom home with a modern interior.
The history
The sellers knocked down the tiny house that used to stand on the lot and built this micro-mansion in its place. They finished construction in 2018.
The main floor has 11-foot ceilings:
Here’s the dining area:
The kitchen appliances are cleverly hidden behind cabinet doors:
There’s a family room with a fireplace at the back of the house:
The backyard landscaping is pretty neat:
There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
Here’s another:
Both of those bedrooms share this bathroom:
Big selling point
The open master suite on the third floor has a Juliet balcony, a large terrace with skyline views and an ensuite bathroom with a steam shower and heated floors. If the buyer ever gets tired of lounging around the bedroom, Trinity Bellwoods Park is a two-minute walk away.
Here’s the bedroom, with access to the terrace:
There’s an open dressing area:
And an ensuite:
Possible deal-breaker
There’s so much glass in this house that the buyer may need to broker some kind of bulk deal with Windex.
By the numbers
• $3,799,000
• 3,845 square feet
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 2 gas fireplaces