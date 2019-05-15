Houses

House of the Week: $3.8 million for a super-luxurious, newly built Trinity Bellwoods home

|  

Address: 111 Givins Street
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Agents: Ashley Bardi, Right at Home Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $3,799,000
Previously sold for: $1,300,000, in 2017, prior to a complete rebuild

The place

A chic Trinity Bellwoods custom home with a modern interior.

The history

The sellers knocked down the tiny house that used to stand on the lot and built this micro-mansion in its place. They finished construction in 2018.

The main floor has 11-foot ceilings:

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen appliances are cleverly hidden behind cabinet doors:

There’s a family room with a fireplace at the back of the house:

The backyard landscaping is pretty neat:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

Here’s another:

Both of those bedrooms share this bathroom:

Big selling point

The open master suite on the third floor has a Juliet balcony, a large terrace with skyline views and an ensuite bathroom with a steam shower and heated floors. If the buyer ever gets tired of lounging around the bedroom, Trinity Bellwoods Park is a two-minute walk away.

Here’s the bedroom, with access to the terrace:

There’s an open dressing area:

And an ensuite:

Possible deal-breaker

There’s so much glass in this house that the buyer may need to broker some kind of bulk deal with Windex.

By the numbers

• $3,799,000
• 3,845 square feet
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 2 gas fireplaces

Topics: Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market Trinity Bellwoods

 

