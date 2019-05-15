House of the Week: $3.8 million for a super-luxurious, newly built Trinity Bellwoods home

House of the Week: $3.8 million for a super-luxurious, newly built Trinity Bellwoods home

Address: 111 Givins Street

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Agents: Ashley Bardi, Right at Home Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $3,799,000

Previously sold for: $1,300,000, in 2017, prior to a complete rebuild

The place

A chic Trinity Bellwoods custom home with a modern interior.

The history

The sellers knocked down the tiny house that used to stand on the lot and built this micro-mansion in its place. They finished construction in 2018.

The main floor has 11-foot ceilings:

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen appliances are cleverly hidden behind cabinet doors:

There’s a family room with a fireplace at the back of the house:

The backyard landscaping is pretty neat:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

Here’s another:

Both of those bedrooms share this bathroom:

Big selling point

The open master suite on the third floor has a Juliet balcony, a large terrace with skyline views and an ensuite bathroom with a steam shower and heated floors. If the buyer ever gets tired of lounging around the bedroom, Trinity Bellwoods Park is a two-minute walk away.

Here’s the bedroom, with access to the terrace:

There’s an open dressing area:

And an ensuite:

Possible deal-breaker

There’s so much glass in this house that the buyer may need to broker some kind of bulk deal with Windex.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $3,799,000

• 3,845 square feet

• 4 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 2 gas fireplaces