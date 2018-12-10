Sale of the Week: The $3.7-million Stonegate mini-mansion that proves marketing is key
Address: 11 Durban Road
Neighbourhood: Stonegate
Agent: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Previously sold for: $295,000, in 1995, prior to a rebuild
The property
A 5,000-square-foot home near Islington station.
The history
The sellers bought the original property in 1995, but knocked it down a few years ago to rebuild. After about 18 months of construction, they moved back into the home in 2016. Soon after, they decided to downsize to a smaller home in the neighbourhood.
Here’s the entry. The flooring is white oak:
The dining room has a fireplace:
There are quartz countertops in the kitchen:
The breakfast area has a view of the backyard:
Here’s the living room. The door to the right of the fireplace leads to an elevator:
There are five bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And another:
And another:
And here’s the master bedroom. It has direct access to the elevator:
The master ensuite has heated porcelain flooring:
And there’s a rec room in the basement:
The fate
The buyers are corporate executives who are moving from the York Region suburbs. They appreciated the quality of the home’s interior finishes.
The sale
The home was first listed in June for nearly $4.3 million. After three months, the sellers switched brokerages. Their new agent dropped the price by $285,000. Even then, the location south of Bloor Street presented a challenge, according to the agent, because the north side is traditionally preferred by wealthy buyers. Marketing for the property focused on its luxurious features, which include a backyard putting green, a pool and views of the Mimico Creek ravine. Post-relisting, the home sold after 58 days on the market, for $610,000 below the original asking price.
Here’s the pool:
And the putting green:
By the numbers
• $3,670,000
• $13,000 in taxes (approximately)
• 5,181 square feet (including the basement)
• 5 months on MLS
• 5 bathrooms
• 5 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 garage