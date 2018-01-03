House of the Week: $1.75 million for a completely renovated Victorian in Parkdale

House of the Week: $1.75 million for a completely renovated Victorian in Parkdale

Address: 11 Cowan Avenue

Neighbourhood: Parkdale

Agents: Tracey Logan and David Patrick Bailey, Re/Max West Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $1,749,000

Previously sold for: $990,000, in 2016

The place

A recently renovated house in an increasingly trendy part of Parkdale, near a Grant Van Gameren restaurant.

The history

The home was built in the 1880s and then converted into apartments in the 1960s. When the sellers bought the property in early 2016 they removed the additional kitchens, floor coverings and dividing walls. That revealed some of the home’s original Victorian details, like the leaded glass entry. Now, after a complete overhaul, the house is back on the market.

Here’s that entry, with all the glass:

The living room, at the front of the house:

There’s a small office space attached to the living room:

The dining room:

And here’s the kitchen, with some exposed brick:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor of the house. Here’s one of them:

And another:

This large bedroom is set up as a family room and office:

The master bedroom has the third floor (and its cathedral ceilings) all to itself:

Big selling point

The bathrooms in Victorians tend to be small. Not here, where the second floor bathroom is large enough for a glass shower and a tub:

And that’s to say nothing of the sprawling master ensuite on the third floor:

Possible deal breaker

The 1,000-square-foot basement isn’t as flashy as the rest of the home.

By the numbers

• $1,749,000

• $3,621.41 in taxes (2017)

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 fireplaces

• 1 parking space