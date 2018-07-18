House of the Week: $2 million for a Victorian fixer-upper in Summerhill
Address: 106 Shaftesbury Avenue
Neighbourhood: Summerhill
Agents: James Warren and Serge Endinian, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Price: $1,995,000
The place
A Victorian manse in need of some updates in Summerhill, walking distance to a Terroni and the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club.
The history
Built in the 1880s, the home last changed hands in the 1970s, meaning it has been in the same family for more than 40 years. The fireplace, original to the house, once burned coal but is no longer in use. The staircase and stained glass are also originals.
Here’s the living room, with some of that stained glass:
The dining room has a ceiling medallion:
The kitchen is clearly a little behind the times:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor:
Here’s one of them:
And another:
The selling agents say there are two “potential bedrooms” in the attic:
And here’s the backyard:
Big selling point
Between the Victorian architecture, the location and grand details like 10-foot ceilings, a stone foundation and large bay windows, there’s a lot to like here. The right buyer (and contractor) could bring this home back to life.
Possible deal breaker
Though it has good bones, the home is in need of some serious TLC. It might be too much of a project for the average buyer.
By the numbers
• $1,995,000
• $7,613.36 in taxes
• 140-ish years old
• 3 bedrooms
• 1 bathroom
• 1 fireplace