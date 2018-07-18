House of the Week: $2 million for a Victorian fixer-upper in Summerhill

Address: 106 Shaftesbury Avenue

Neighbourhood: Summerhill

Agents: James Warren and Serge Endinian, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage

Price: $1,995,000

The place

A Victorian manse in need of some updates in Summerhill, walking distance to a Terroni and the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club.

The history

Built in the 1880s, the home last changed hands in the 1970s, meaning it has been in the same family for more than 40 years. The fireplace, original to the house, once burned coal but is no longer in use. The staircase and stained glass are also originals.

Here’s the living room, with some of that stained glass:

The dining room has a ceiling medallion:

The kitchen is clearly a little behind the times:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor:

Here’s one of them:

And another:

The selling agents say there are two “potential bedrooms” in the attic:

And here’s the backyard:

Big selling point

Between the Victorian architecture, the location and grand details like 10-foot ceilings, a stone foundation and large bay windows, there’s a lot to like here. The right buyer (and contractor) could bring this home back to life.

Possible deal breaker

Though it has good bones, the home is in need of some serious TLC. It might be too much of a project for the average buyer.

