Houses

House of the Week: $1.6 million for a stylish duplex in the Annex

House of the Week: $1.6 million for a stylish duplex in the Annex

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

Address: 106 Dupont Street
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Danielle Demerino, Royal LePage Signature Realty
Price: $1,599,999
Previously sold for: $855,000, in 2012

The place

A duplex on Dupont at Bedford, near the cluster of hip restaurants around Avenue and Davenport. Playa Cabana is practically across the street.

The history

The home was built in the 1980s, but the latest rounds of renovations date from 2015 and 2018. Recent additions include new hardwood flooring and upgrades to the upper-unit kitchen.

The lower unit’s kitchen and dining area has skylights:

Here’s one of the lower-unit bedrooms:

And here’s that bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

Another lower-unit bedroom:

And another lower-unit ensuite:

And here’s the last lower-unit bedroom:

Here’s the upper-unit living area:

And the upper-unit dining area:

The upper-unit kitchen was recently updated:

There are two bedrooms in the upper unit. Here’s one of them:

And one of the upper-unit bathrooms:

And here’s the other upper-unit bedroom:

Big selling point

Every occupant of this duplex gets ample outdoor space. The lower unit has a large front garden, some backyard space and a back terrace:

The upstairs unit has two balconies of its own:

Possible deal breaker

The bedrooms in the lower unit seem a bit cramped, but the abundance of in-room fireplaces and ensuite bathrooms may make up for that.

By the numbers

• $1,599,999
• $5,049.09 in taxes
• 5 bedrooms
• 5 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces

Topics: Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market The Annex

 

The Latest

Wine and Beer

Q&A: Ontario winemaker Kelly Mason on juggling four different vineyards and why a 2004 BMW is her go-to farm vehicle

Culture

Here are the A-list celebrities we can expect to see at TIFF next month

Real Estate

The Chase: We impulse-bought a $550,000 country home

Tech

Torontonians who are shaking up the tech sector

Food

Pop sensation Lights and Bombay Sapphire’s Artisan Series give one Toronto visual artist the opportunity of a lifetime

Politics

Saudi Arabia is spreading some crazy rumours about Canada