House of the Week: $1.6 million for a stylish duplex in the Annex
Address: 106 Dupont Street
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Danielle Demerino, Royal LePage Signature Realty
Price: $1,599,999
Previously sold for: $855,000, in 2012
The place
A duplex on Dupont at Bedford, near the cluster of hip restaurants around Avenue and Davenport. Playa Cabana is practically across the street.
The history
The home was built in the 1980s, but the latest rounds of renovations date from 2015 and 2018. Recent additions include new hardwood flooring and upgrades to the upper-unit kitchen.
The lower unit’s kitchen and dining area has skylights:
Here’s one of the lower-unit bedrooms:
And here’s that bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:
Another lower-unit bedroom:
And another lower-unit ensuite:
And here’s the last lower-unit bedroom:
Here’s the upper-unit living area:
And the upper-unit dining area:
The upper-unit kitchen was recently updated:
There are two bedrooms in the upper unit. Here’s one of them:
And one of the upper-unit bathrooms:
And here’s the other upper-unit bedroom:
Big selling point
Every occupant of this duplex gets ample outdoor space. The lower unit has a large front garden, some backyard space and a back terrace:
The upstairs unit has two balconies of its own:
Possible deal breaker
The bedrooms in the lower unit seem a bit cramped, but the abundance of in-room fireplaces and ensuite bathrooms may make up for that.
By the numbers
• $1,599,999
• $5,049.09 in taxes
• 5 bedrooms
• 5 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces