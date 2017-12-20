House of the Week: $2.2 million for a new-build in Bedford Park

Address: 105 Brookdale Avenue

Neighbourhood: Bedford Park

Agent: Julie Longhurst, Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Brokerage

Price: $2,200,000

Previously sold for: $1,588,000, in 2014

The place

A freshly renovated home with custom lighting and four fireplaces.

The history

This house was a bungalow before it was bought by an investor, who rebuilt it and sold it off in 2014. The current owner, Julie Longhurst (who is also the home’s listing agent), bought it because it was close to her son’s school. She originally listed the property at $2,495,000, but dropped the price to $2,200,000 this week.

Here’s the living area:

The living area and dining area are combined:

The family room has this enormous fireplace:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

And the master ensuite:

A lot of newly renovated houses have surprisingly shoddy basement bedrooms, but not this place:

And there’s also a rec room:

Big selling point

The house has lots of luxurious finishes, including a banquette, maple bar and custom chandelier in the kitchen:

Possible deal breaker

The backyard is landscaped for garden parties, not playtime, so it may need some adjustment if the buyer has small children. Then again, the Woburn Avenue Playground is only two blocks away.

By the numbers

• 2,460 square feet

• $9,151.22 in taxes (2017)

• 25-by-110-foot lot

• 5 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms