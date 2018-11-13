Rental of the Week: $12,000 per month to live in a decked-out Victorian in Yorkville
Address: 99 Hazelton Avenue
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agent: Fran Bennett, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage
Price: $12,000 per month
The place
A four-bedroom Victorian home in Yorkville, available furnished or unfurnished.
The history
The building was completed in 1876 by George Hazelton White, a local builder whose wife is the namesake of Hazelton Avenue. The current owner bought the home nine years ago and overhauled the interior. She also removed the facade’s bricks and reversed them to rejuvenate the exterior. She’s now living elsewhere and renting out the home. It’s available to shorter-term tenants for $15,000 per month.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area:
And the kitchen:
This bedroom has an attached sunroom:
Here’s a closer look at the sunroom:
Another bedroom:
And another:
Major perks
The third-level master bedroom has its own fireplace, a walk-out deck, and a five-piece ensuite with a luxury tub and skylights.
Here’s the bedroom:
And the ensuite:
Yup, there are a few skylights in here:
Possible deal breaker
Tenants who like to entertain will be disappointed by the confined dining area, but in nicer weather, at least, the backyard would make a good barbecue space:
By the numbers
• $12,000 per month
• 2,861 square feet
• 240-square-foot deck
• 4 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 fireplaces
• 2 parking spots