Rental of the Week: $9,300 per month for a Moore Park home with a classic layout
Address: 98 Ridge Drive
Neighbourhood: Moore Park
Agent: Trevor Valade, Landlord Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $9,300 per month, plus utilities
The place
An unfurnished five-bedroom home near the Evergreen Brick Works.
The history
The current owners bought this three-storey home in 2014. Since then, they’ve overhauled the interior and completely redesigned the backyard. Now they’re moving to the US for work, so they’re leasing the place out. It’s available May 1.
Here’s the living area:
The breakfast area:
The house has a formal dining room:
There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
There’s also a study, which could work as another bedroom:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
There are two more bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one of them:
This one is being used an exercise room:
And here’s the third floor bathroom:
There’s a rec room in the basement:
And a large backyard:
Major perks
The tenant gets a 90-year-old exterior with a renovated interior that preserves the property’s vintage feel. The kitchen cabinetry was custom-designed by the British luxury kitchen company Smallbone:
Other bespoke touches include a recently rebuilt sunroom in the back and a marble foyer with heated flooring.
Possible deal breaker
Utilities are extra, which might push this house’s monthly cost into five figures during the winter months.
By the numbers
• $9,300 per month
• 2,800 square feet
• 5 bedrooms
• 5 bathrooms
• 2 fireplaces
• 2 parking spots