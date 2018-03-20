Rental of the Week: $9,300 per month for a Moore Park home with a classic layout

Rental of the Week: $9,300 per month for a Moore Park home with a classic layout

Address: 98 Ridge Drive

Neighbourhood: Moore Park

Agent: Trevor Valade, Landlord Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $9,300 per month, plus utilities

The place

An unfurnished five-bedroom home near the Evergreen Brick Works.

The history

The current owners bought this three-storey home in 2014. Since then, they’ve overhauled the interior and completely redesigned the backyard. Now they’re moving to the US for work, so they’re leasing the place out. It’s available May 1.

Here’s the living area:

The breakfast area:

The house has a formal dining room:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

There’s also a study, which could work as another bedroom:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

There are two more bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one of them:

This one is being used an exercise room:

And here’s the third floor bathroom:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

And a large backyard:

Major perks

The tenant gets a 90-year-old exterior with a renovated interior that preserves the property’s vintage feel. The kitchen cabinetry was custom-designed by the British luxury kitchen company Smallbone:

Other bespoke touches include a recently rebuilt sunroom in the back and a marble foyer with heated flooring.

Possible deal breaker

Utilities are extra, which might push this house’s monthly cost into five figures during the winter months.

By the numbers

• $9,300 per month

• 2,800 square feet

• 5 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms

• 2 fireplaces

• 2 parking spots