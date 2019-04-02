Rental of the Week: $12,000 for a huge house in the Annex
Address: 91 Bedford Road
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Howard Biderman, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $12,000 per month
The place
A three-bedroom detached house near the ROM.
The history
The owners bought this 115-year-old home in 2000. They updated the kitchen and basement over the years, but left the exterior largely untouched. Now they’re moving into a condo and leasing the place out.
Here’s the entry:
There’s a library:
And a large living room:
The dining room:
The breakfast area has doors to the backyard:
There are two bedrooms and a den on the second floor. Here’s one of the bedrooms:
And here’s the den:
The master bedroom:
And the master ensuite, complete with space-age shower stall:
The house has five parking spots:
Major perks
Home chefs will appreciate the kitchen’s abundance of counter space:
For those with more scholarly interests, the top floor’s vaulted ceilings and skylights would make it an inspiring home office:
Possible deal breaker
The place comes unfurnished, so tenants without enough possessions to fill a three-storey house will probably want to look elsewhere.
By the numbers
• $12,000 per month
• 4,128 square feet
• 1,575-square-foot basement
• 9-foot ceilings
• 5 bathrooms
• 5 parking spaces
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 fireplaces
• 2 balconies