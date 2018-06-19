Houses

Rental of the Week: $17,500 per month for an entire Rosedale mansion

By | Photography By Modern Movement |  

Address: 90 Roxborough Street East
Neighbourhood: Rosedale
Agent: Doug Vukasovic, Zoocasa Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $17,500 per month

The place

A three-storey mansion in Rosedale with a modern interior and elegant finishes.

The history

This house was built in 1900. The current owner, a partner at a law firm, bought it last year. She’s currently living in Asia, but she intends to move back to Toronto in the future. In the meantime, she’s looking for tenants.

The foyer is impressive, with stone floors and a central staircase:

Here’s one of the living areas. The coffered ceilings add a touch of class:

Another living area:

The dining room could handle a sizeable dinner party:

There are five bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

The master bedroom:

Even the bathrooms have chandeliers:

Major perks

The residence has some classic luxurious touches, like those chandeliers and coffered ceilings. Plus, it’s located a short walk from Rosedale station, so tenants can get the best of the wealthy neighbourhood without feeling disconnected from the rest of the city.

Possible deal breaker

Tenants will have to buy enough furniture to fill the large rooms in this house, because none of what’s currently there is included with the rent.

By the numbers

• $17,500 per month
• 5,200 square feet
• 5 bedrooms
• 5 bathrooms
• 5 parking spots
• 3 storeys

Topics: Homes housing rental market rental of the week Rosedale

 

