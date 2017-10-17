Rental of the Week: $49,000 per month for a Bridle Path mansion with its own basketball court

Address: 83 The Bridle Path

Neighbourhood: The Bridle Path

Agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $49,000 (includes landscaping, pool maintenance and furniture)

The place

A modern, custom-built mansion on the Bridle Path.

The history

The home was designed and built by TAS about 15 years ago, making it one of the newer residences in the neighbourhood. The property has been used to host many events, including an NBA All-Star party attended by Drake and LeBron James, during which it was known as the “House of Tings.” The current owners bought the place a few years ago and want to rent it out as a residence. They’ve recently updated the bathrooms, paint and flooring. They also added a commercial exhaust to the kitchen and frosted glass walls to prevent food smells from wafting into other parts of the home. The home was originally listed in July for $55,000 per month, but was re-listed earlier this month for $6,000 less.

The living area has a two-sided fireplace:

On the other side of the fireplace is a dining area:

Here’s the kitchen, with a serious ventilation hood:

The master bedroom is on the main floor:

The master ensuite has this sunken tub:

There’s a den upstairs, along with three bedrooms:

Here’s the lower level rec room:

There’s an indoor basketball court, because why not?

And also an indoor pool:

Here’s the view from the rear:

Major perks

The bedrooms and living areas are in separate wings, so tenants can host large parties without worrying about guests wandering into private areas.

Possible deal breaker

Practically every room in the house is lined with large windows. And you know what they say about people who live in glass houses.

By the numbers

• $49,000 per month

• 18,000 square feet

• 18 parking spots

• 10 bathrooms

• 5 bedrooms

• 2-acre lot

• 1 indoor pool

• 1 basketball court

• 1 outdoor tennis court