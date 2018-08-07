Rental of the Week: $9,750 per month for a spotless new house in Bedford Park

Address: 82 Jedburgh Road

Neighbourhood: Bedford Park

Agent: Mark Arnstein, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $9,750 per month (available for $11,000 furnished)

The place

A four-bedroom house near Yonge and Lawrence, available furnished or unfurnished.

The history

This home, completed earlier this year, was built with environmentally friendly BONE Structure steel framing, which supposedly has a longer shelf life than other framing materials. The landlord is an investor.

Here’s the foyer:

The living and dining areas are combined:

Here’s a closer look at the dining area:

And here’s the kitchen:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

There’s an office space in the third-floor loft:

And also another bedroom:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

And here’s the patio:

Major perks

The home’s luxury features include custom built-in storage throughout, pricey Wolf and Sub-Zero kitchen appliances, and a dry sauna in the basement:

There are also some high-tech security features, LED pot lights and a smartphone-controlled Nest thermostat.

Possible deal breaker

The aluminum siding isn’t the prettiest, but it will drastically cut down on energy costs during the winter months. (And the in-floor-heating on all four levels will help, too.)

By the numbers

• $9,750 per month

• 2,400 square feet

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 2 parking spots

• 1 balcony

• 1 gas fireplace