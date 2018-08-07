Rental of the Week: $9,750 per month for a spotless new house in Bedford Park
Address: 82 Jedburgh Road
Neighbourhood: Bedford Park
Agent: Mark Arnstein, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $9,750 per month (available for $11,000 furnished)
The place
A four-bedroom house near Yonge and Lawrence, available furnished or unfurnished.
The history
This home, completed earlier this year, was built with environmentally friendly BONE Structure steel framing, which supposedly has a longer shelf life than other framing materials. The landlord is an investor.
Here’s the foyer:
The living and dining areas are combined:
Here’s a closer look at the dining area:
And here’s the kitchen:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
There’s an office space in the third-floor loft:
And also another bedroom:
There’s a rec room in the basement:
And here’s the patio:
Major perks
The home’s luxury features include custom built-in storage throughout, pricey Wolf and Sub-Zero kitchen appliances, and a dry sauna in the basement:
There are also some high-tech security features, LED pot lights and a smartphone-controlled Nest thermostat.
Possible deal breaker
The aluminum siding isn’t the prettiest, but it will drastically cut down on energy costs during the winter months. (And the in-floor-heating on all four levels will help, too.)
By the numbers
• $9,750 per month
• 2,400 square feet
• 5 bathrooms
• 4 bedrooms
• 2 parking spots
• 1 balcony
• 1 gas fireplace