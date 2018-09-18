Houses

Rental of the Week: $20,000 per month for a Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired home in Humber Valley

By |  

Address: 80 North Drive
Neighbourhood: Humber Valley
Agent: Anna Vujovic, Rent it Furnished
Price: $19,995 per month

The place

A furnished four-bedroom custom house in Etobicoke.

The history

This homage to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater was designed by Toronto architect Blake Millar and completed in 1973. It was a Toronto Life House of the Week in 2011, when it was on the market for $3.3 million. It sold later that year for $2,650,000, and then sold again in 2017 for $3,338,000. The current owners found the place in need of extensive repair. They updated the bathrooms and kitchen, repaired more than 40 leaky skylights, installed new furnaces and fixed the malfunctioning sauna.

Here’s the dining area. The cabinetry throughout most of the house is made of English yew:

Here’s the kitchen:

The family room looks very stylish with a pair of red couches:

There are four bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And here’s another:

And another:

And the master bedroom:

Major perks

Nature lovers get a massive lot and tree-lined views through floor-to-ceiling windows, plus an outdoor courtyard in the centre of the home:

Possible deal breaker

The cantilevered home sits atop a ravine, which might be a concern for anyone prone to worrying about shifting soil. But the owners got an engineer to sign off on the structure’s foundation, so short-term tenants don’t have to worry.

By the numbers

• $19,995 per month
• 6,450 square feet
• 15-foot vaulted ceilings
• 4 bedrooms
• 4 balconies
• 3 bathrooms
• 3 wood-burning fireplaces
• 3 parking spots
• 1 heated pool

Topics: Homes housing humber valley rental market rental of the week

 

