Rental of the Week: $5,000 per month to live in a house lined with the skin of a famous skyscraper
Address: 8 Trefann Street
Neighbourhood: Corktown
Agent: Erin Carlson, Rent it Furnished
Price: $4,995 per month
The place
A furnished one-bedroom custom house in Corktown.
The history
The owners bought a vacant lot in 2004 and moved in after this house—built with all-steel framing, like a skyscraper—was completed in 2011. They’ve listed the place on Airbnb in the past. Now they’re looking to lease it while they’re away for the winter.
Here’s the living area:
The kitchen:
There’s a den area:
And here’s the master bedroom:
Major perks
The three-storey atrium has a staircase built with old-growth timber from Georgian Bay. The marble throughout the home was salvaged from the facade of First Canadian Place, which swapped its stone cladding for glass a few years ago:
Possible deal breaker
The glass enclosure around the staircase looks nice, but it means neighbours will be able to see the occupant’s comings and goings:
By the numbers
• $4,995 per month
• 2,400 square feet
• 3 bathrooms
• 1 bedroom
• 1 gas fireplace
• 1 hot tub
• 1 parking spot