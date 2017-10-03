Rental of the Week: $11,500 for a Victorian mansion in the Annex

Address: 72 Lowther Avenue

Neighbourhood: The Annex

Agents: Ryanne McGee and Jeff Scott, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $11,500 per month, plus utilities

The place

A Victorian home on a corner lot, with a whopping 11 bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The history

This house was built in the 1890s. For a time, the property was used as a rooming house, and later as a bed and breakfast. It was converted back into a single family home in October 2007. A few years ago, it was used as a location in Pay the Ghost, a Nicholas Cage movie. The owner of 15 years, a transportation specialist, recently repainted the interior and renovated the second floor.

The banister in the entryway still has its original woodwork and detail:

There’s leaded glass in the living room:

The dining room has a hearth:

In a break with the 19th-century vibe of the rest of the house, the kitchen has some exposed brick:

The master bedroom is on the renovated second floor. The harp really ties the space together, but sadly the house is being rented unfurnished:

The master bathroom:

And there are a couple more bathrooms in the basement:

Major perks

There are five parking spaces, so the renter will have no trouble hosting massive parties. And, with all those bedrooms, guests can stay over, too.

Possible deal breaker

The well-preserved antique features make the home perfect for spooky movie shoots, but anyone who’s afraid of ghosts might want to look elsewhere.

By the numbers

• $11,500 per month

• 5,000 square feet (not including basement)

• 11 bedrooms

• 9 bathrooms

• 5 parking spots

• 3 storeys

• 2 fireplaces