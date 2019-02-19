Houses

Rental of the Week: $10,000 per month to live in a renovated Victorian near Kensington Market

By | Photography By Jordan Prussky/The Print Market |  

Address: 69 Sullivan Street
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
Agent: Leslie Lyons, Royal LePage, Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage
Price: $10,000 per month

The place

A furnished three-bedroom townhouse near Kensington Market.

The history

A previous owner preserved the house’s 136-year-old heritage exterior while completely renovating the interior, with design assistance from Toronto-based Mazen Studio. The current owner took possession in 2016 and is leasing the place out while travelling.

Here’s the entry. The herringbone floors are oak:

The living area:

And the dining area. All the home’s fireplaces are merely decorative:

The kitchen has spotless marble surfaces:

And here’s the family room:

There’s a little office nook on the second-floor landing:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

The master bedroom has the third floor to itself. The sliding door is a Juliet balcony:

Here’s the master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

And the master ensuite:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

Major perks

There’s plenty of outdoor space, with a second-floor terrace as well as a patio at ground level. There’s also a sunroom, so the occupant can soak up rays even in winter.

Here’s the sunroom:

The terrace:

And the back patio:

Possible deal breaker

Anyone who loves older homes might find the clash between the Victorian exterior and the modern interior to be a bit of a bait and switch. But everyone else will love the new amenities and non-creaky floors.

By the numbers

• $10,000 per month
• 3,000 square feet
• 120-square-foot terrace
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 1 Juliet balcony
• 1 parking space

