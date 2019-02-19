Rental of the Week: $10,000 per month to live in a renovated Victorian near Kensington Market
Address: 69 Sullivan Street
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
Agent: Leslie Lyons, Royal LePage, Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage
Price: $10,000 per month
The place
A furnished three-bedroom townhouse near Kensington Market.
The history
A previous owner preserved the house’s 136-year-old heritage exterior while completely renovating the interior, with design assistance from Toronto-based Mazen Studio. The current owner took possession in 2016 and is leasing the place out while travelling.
Here’s the entry. The herringbone floors are oak:
The living area:
And the dining area. All the home’s fireplaces are merely decorative:
The kitchen has spotless marble surfaces:
And here’s the family room:
There’s a little office nook on the second-floor landing:
There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And the other:
The master bedroom has the third floor to itself. The sliding door is a Juliet balcony:
Here’s the master bedroom’s walk-in closet:
And the master ensuite:
There’s a rec room in the basement:
Major perks
There’s plenty of outdoor space, with a second-floor terrace as well as a patio at ground level. There’s also a sunroom, so the occupant can soak up rays even in winter.
Here’s the sunroom:
The terrace:
And the back patio:
Possible deal breaker
Anyone who loves older homes might find the clash between the Victorian exterior and the modern interior to be a bit of a bait and switch. But everyone else will love the new amenities and non-creaky floors.
By the numbers
• $10,000 per month
• 3,000 square feet
• 120-square-foot terrace
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 1 Juliet balcony
• 1 parking space