Rental of the Week: $5,500 per month for a Leslieville house with a unique design

Rental of the Week: $5,500 per month for a Leslieville house with a unique design

Address: 63 Dagmar Avenue

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Agent: Trevor Bond, Bosley Real Estate, Brokerage

Price: $5,500 per month

The place

An unfurnished custom house in Leslieville, with three bedrooms.

The history

This home was designed by its owner, Toronto-based architect Craig Race, who finished building it last winter. The unique front exterior is covered in cedar shingles, while the rest of the exterior is built with rustproof and recyclable Galvalume panels. Race is now moving on to his next project, so he’s leasing the place out.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

And the kitchen:

There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom, which gets a bit of extra ceiling height from the peak of the roof:

And the master ensuite:

The view from the rear:

Major perks

The house is designed to be toasty in winter, in an energy-efficient way. The tenant can control the in-floor radiant heating with a smartphone, and triple-pane windows should keep chilly drafts at bay.

Possible deal breaker

Even though the house is a three-bedroom, its narrow hallways and relatively small living space might make it a tight squeeze for a family:

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $5,500 per month

• 1,400 square feet

• 14-foot vaulted ceilings

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking spot

• 1 Juliet balcony