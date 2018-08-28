Rental of the Week: $5,500 per month for a Leslieville house with a unique design
Address: 63 Dagmar Avenue
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Agent: Trevor Bond, Bosley Real Estate, Brokerage
Price: $5,500 per month
The place
An unfurnished custom house in Leslieville, with three bedrooms.
The history
This home was designed by its owner, Toronto-based architect Craig Race, who finished building it last winter. The unique front exterior is covered in cedar shingles, while the rest of the exterior is built with rustproof and recyclable Galvalume panels. Race is now moving on to his next project, so he’s leasing the place out.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area:
And the kitchen:
There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom, which gets a bit of extra ceiling height from the peak of the roof:
And the master ensuite:
The view from the rear:
Major perks
The house is designed to be toasty in winter, in an energy-efficient way. The tenant can control the in-floor radiant heating with a smartphone, and triple-pane windows should keep chilly drafts at bay.
Possible deal breaker
Even though the house is a three-bedroom, its narrow hallways and relatively small living space might make it a tight squeeze for a family:
By the numbers
• $5,500 per month
• 1,400 square feet
• 14-foot vaulted ceilings
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking spot
• 1 Juliet balcony